Garhwa (Jharkhand): A student of Class 8 studying at Bilaspur Upgraded Middle School in Garhwa district of Jharkhand, entered the school premises brandishing a pistol and went towards his Principal to threaten him. The incident happened on Thursday while the principal was holding a meeting with members of the school management committee.

The act came amid a protest staged by students demanding reimbursement of the money allotted for the mid-day meal scheme. The protests were going on in a non-violent way until the accused student threatened the principal by brandishing the weapon. In the meantime, someone informed the police about the incident and the situation was specified in time.

SHO of Sribanshidhar Nagar police station, Yogendra Kumar along with his team rushed to the spot and detained the student who was flaunting the weapon, for questioning. Police have been trying to find out from where the student procured the pistol.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the mid-day meal scheme was shelved in government schools in Jharkhand. Hence for the said period, the government had decided to distribute the money among the students. The Principal who was attacked was holding a meeting in regards to revising this decision.