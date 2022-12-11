New Delhi: The North East Festival, which offers its audience a terrific experience of diverse food, crafts, and culture of North-Eastern India under one umbrella, is scheduled to take place from December 23rd to 26th at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi this year.

The tenth edition of the North East Festival will be inaugurated by G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Government of India, and expected to be graced by Piyush Goel, Minister of Commerce & Industry (2019-present), Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways & Ministry of Ayush; Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Law & Justice, and respective Chief Ministers of the region among other dignitaries.

Since its inception in 2013, this larger-than-life festival has contributed towards a significant rise in boosting tourism in the North Eastern states. The first seven editions were organized from 2013 to 2019 respectively at IGNCA, Janpath, New Delhi, and witnessed massive crowds. The last two editions were held in Guwahati, in a hybrid model, due to the insurgence of COVID-19.

Chief Organiser of North East Festival Shyamkanu Mahanta said, “After two years of lockdown, social distancing, and various COVID-19 protocols, we are extremely happy and excited to be back to our favorite place; i.e., Delhi. The city has always given us love. As the name goes, North East Festival - Connecting people Celebrating life - is a festival that celebrates the beauty, diversity, and integrity of North East India".

"We have been able to sensitize people to recognize and respect the opulent and diverse heritage that the region holds. People are now aware of our culture and traditions, and that has helped in reducing racism, racial discrimination, and xenophobia - a major issue faced by North East Indians. This time, we’ve chosen a much bigger venue, thus expecting greater footfall," Mahanta added.

The 2022 North East Festival has an exciting line-up of colorful dance dramas, music performances, mask presentations, fashion shows, open-mic sessions, and a lot more. A North East Rock Battle will be organized among various rock bands from across India. As many as 50 food stalls will present diverse food items not only from Northeast India but across Delhi-NCR to encourage cross-cultural awareness and exchange.