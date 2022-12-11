New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express (between Nagpur and Bilaspur) on Sunday. This is the sixth Vande Bharat Express that was launched by Narendra Modi in the country. He was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Prime Minister is slated to inaugurate projects worth Rs 75,000 crore in Maharashtra today. In the later half of the day, he will be inaugurating Mopa International Airport in Goa. PM Modi will be launching phase-I of the Nagpur Metro and will lay the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase-II, inaugurate the first phase of 'Samruddhi Mahamarg', connecting Nagpur and Shirdi, and dedicate to the nation an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) located in the city's MIHAN area. At a public function in the Vidarbha city, the prime minister will launch and inaugurate railway projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the National Institute of One Health and the Nag river pollution abatement project, besides inaugurating the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology and the Centre for Research, Management and Control of Hemoglobinopathies, the PMO said.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Mopa International Airport on Sunday whose foundation stone was laid by him in November 2016. This will be the second airport in Goa, the first one being located at Dabolim. The current passenger handling capacity of the Dabolim airport is 8.5 MPPA (million passengers per annum). With Mopa airport coming into operation, the total passenger handling capacity will become around 13 MPPA.

Around 4,000 personnel has been deployed for security during Modi's visit to the city, supported by Quick Response Teams, the Riot Control Police and Home Guards, a senior police official said. Around 1,000 police personnel has been deployed at the AIIMS premises alone, he said.