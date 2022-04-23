Mangaluru: A 75-year-old woman from Udupi, who started studying Sanskrit after retiring as principal of a Kerala school 15 years ago, bagged a Doctorate (Ph.D.) for her research on Saint Madhwacharya at Mangalore University convocation.

Usha Chadaga was the principal of Santhana Public School in Thiruvananthapuram. When she returned to Udupi after retirement, she decided to join SMSP Sanskrit College in Udupi. She was, perhaps, the only woman in the college at that time among students and teachers. She obtained an MA in Sanskrit from Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru, and a Vidwat with inspiration from Madhwa philosopher Bannanje Govindacharya.