Bengaluru: Seven people in Karnataka have been found to be infected with the new 'AY 4.2' Covid-19 variant, triggering fear of a possible third wave of the pandemic in the state.

The new variant is causing havoc in the UK, Russia and China. As the Covid restrictions have been eased in the state following a sharp reduction in fresh cases, authorities are now preparing an action plan to prevent the spread of the new variant. The swab samples which were collected in July by authorities have tested positive for AY 4.2 strain through genomic sequencing.

Among the seven cases, three are from Bengaluru and four others belong to different districts of the state. Without taking any chances, the authorities have already started tracking down the infected persons. A team will visit their houses to conduct Covid tests on them and their primary and secondary contacts.

Also Read: K'taka schools to re-open for students of classes 1 to 5 from Monday

The new strain is said to be highly transmissible and fatal. Experts said that "the climate and immunity of the people in Russia, the UK and China as compared to Indians are different. But in India with a 130 crore population, we can't allow the infection to spread as it may create disastrous effects and will lead to further mutations of Covid-19."

Meanwhile, seven districts in the state have vaccinated 50 per cent of the target population with a second Covid dose. As many as 68 per cent of people have been administered with a second dose in Bengaluru Urban, followed by Ramanagar 54 per cent, Kolar 51 per cent and Udupi, Kodagu and Chikkaballapur 50 per cent.

"Vaccination is the most effective deterrent against the new variants and people who have received only one dose remain vulnerable to the virus. Maintaining social distancing and wearing masks along with vaccination is the need of the hour. If people neglect this, they will be in danger," they added.

The Karnataka government has relaxed most of the stringent rules of Covid restrictions and life is back to normalcy in the state. Huge crowds can be seen in malls, theatres and other public places. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he has already discussed the new Covid strain with the state Health Minister. "I have been instructed to initiate strict measures to contain the virus," he added further.

Karnataka Education Minister, B.C. Nagesh has said there is no difference between the new variant of Covid-19 and the older one and that there is no need to panic. The state resumed physical classes for primary school children on Monday.

Also Read: Karnataka consults medical experts to tackle Covid-19 phase-3

The Health department commissioner D. Randeep said, " There is a decrease in the prevalence rate in Bangalore. There is no need to be afraid of AY 4.1 in the State. If AY 4.1 cases increase, then strict action will be taken. If the state reports more cases of AY 4.2, only then the health department will go for isolation, testing and containment. Currently, covid cases also decreased, and the rate of infection also decreased. Therefore as usual rules will be maintained."

"A total of three AY 4.2 cases were reported in Bangalore. Two cases from the Nandini layout. And infected people already recovered and have been discharged. We also tested their close contacts, But there is no chain link was found," Randeep added.