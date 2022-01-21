New Delhi: From now on, as many as six members can be registered using one mobile number in CoWIN as the central government has decided to accelerate India's vaccination percentage. A government statement said that in continuation of updates on various utility features of CoWIN for the beneficiaries, "instead of the existing limit of four members, from now on six members can be registered using one mobile number on CoWIN."

As per the updated system in CoWIN, people can now revoke vaccination status. "A new utility feature has been introduced under raise an issue in Co-WIN account through which beneficiary can revoke its current vaccination status from fully vaccinated to partially vaccinated or unvaccinated status and also partially vaccinated to unvaccinated status," the statement said.

The vaccinated status can be corrected by the beneficiaries, where in occasional isolated cases, the vaccination certificate are generated due to inadvertent data entry errors by the vaccinators in updation of the vaccination data of beneficiaries.

"The changes may take 3-7 days after submitting the online request through raise an issue utility. Such beneficiaries can get their due vaccine dose, may be at nearest vaccination centre, as per the existent standard guidelines once new vaccination status is successfully uploaded in the system," the statement said.

