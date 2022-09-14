Bellary/Hubli(Karnataka): Six people were killed in two separate road accidents in Karnataka since Tuesday night. In one incident that happened on Wednesday morning near Kolagal in Karnataka's Bellary, three people died after an auto rickshaw carrying farm labourers overturned into a canal.

The deceased were identified as Durgamma, Ningamma and Pushpavati. Durgamma and Ningamma died on the spot and their dead bodies were fished out from the canal. Pushpavati died in the hospital.

According to sources, the auto-rickshaw was coming from Kolagal village to Krishnanagar when the driver lost control and the auto fell into the canal. The driver, Bhima and a boy Mahesh jumped out while the auto was rolling over into the canal. Sanna Dodappa, who heard the passengers screaming, rushed to rescue them and saved four workers who were drowning in the water. Soon, other locals rushed to the spot and started rescuing people.

Also read: 5 people die by suicide in two separate incidents in Telangana

Another mishap took place near the Ganesha Hotel in Varuru on the Pune-Bangalore road. Three people including a woman died in the road accident on Tuesday at midnight.

According to sources, four people were travelling in a car from Davanagere to Hubballi and the driver lost control and overturned the car. As a result, one person died on the spot and three others were seriously injured. Locals immediately admitted three people to the hospital. Two of them died during treatment.