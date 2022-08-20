Lucknow: An earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich in the early hours of Saturday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was 139 km from the capital Lucknow. The depth of the earthquake was 82 km into the ground. No loss of life or property has been reported in the earthquake so far. The earthquake tremors were felt in many districts of the state, including Lucknow, Sitapur and Bahraich.

People celebrating Janmashtami during the night were stunned for a while by the tremors. Earlier, an earthquake occurred in the state at 11:59 pm on January 6 in many cities of UP, including Ayodhya, Lucknow and Gorakhpur. Its intensity was measured at 4.3 on the Richter scale. The following districts of the state are said to be in the high-risk earthquake zone-Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Bijnor, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Rampur, Moradabad, Bulandshahr, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Pilibhit, Saharanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Badaun, Bahraich, Gonda, Mathura, Aligarh, Bareilly, Basti, Sant Kabirnagar, Deoria and Ballia.