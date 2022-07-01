Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka): Mild tremors were felt in Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka on Friday morning. The locals of Chembu, Peraje, Karike of Kodagu and Sullia, Sampaje, and Kallugundi villages of Dakshina Kannada districts felt the tremors which lasted 4 to 5 seconds at 1:12 a.m. People rushed out of their homes in panic.

This is the fifth time the people of Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada district border hilly areas have experienced tremors this week. The people are worried as the tremors in 2018 were followed by natural disasters in the form of floods and landslides in the region. The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has confirmed the tremors which occurred three days ago as an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.7 on the Richter scale.

Earlier, earth tremors were felt at multiple locations of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada districts on June 28 triggering panic among people of both the districts. District authorities and Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) are looking into the issue. (IANS)