Amethi (Uttar Pradesh): Altogether three persons were killed, including the former village head, and more than half a dozen injured when assailants attacked another group who asked the former to stop construction work. The incident was fallout over a disputed piece of land at a village in the Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh. Ayodhya Range IG, KP Singh rushed to Amethi late on Tuesday night to take stock of the situation.

IG KP Singh has suspended Amethi Kotwali in-charge Vinod Kumar Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Singh, and constable Swatantra Upadhyaya with immediate effect.

The relatives of the deceased accused police of taking bribes, hence, three policemen were placed under suspension. Besides, a large contingent of the police force has been deployed at the occurrence site whereas the injured were admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

The assailants attacked another group over a disputed piece of land at Gungvach Rajapur village, in which several people were injured and altogether three persons were killed. A dispute was brewing over a piece of barren land plot between former village head Amresh (45) and his relatives. On Tuesday, the relatives of Amresh started some construction work on the disputed land plot, But when Amresh and his family members raised objections over the construction and asked the other group to halt work. But family members of Amresh alleged that the other faction didn't pay heed to the request and they attacked with sharp-edged weapons and also rained lathis on them.

In the attack, former village head Amresh (45), Hanuman (50), and Sankatha (70) were killed while Dhannu Devi (42), Nayika (60), Rajkumar (12), and Ashok (30) sustained injuries, are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. A relative of the deceased, Gayatri alleged, "Earlier, both the factions had reached an agreement over the disputed piece of the land plot. There is a barren land plot in front of our house. On Tuesday, our relatives again started construction work on the said land, but we asked them to halt work. But, instead of stopping work, the assailants with sharp-edged weapons as well as lathis, attacked our family members."

Amethi Deputy Collector Sanjeev Kumar Maurya and Police Circle Officer Arpit Kapoor also visited the spot and a probe into the incident has begun. Amethi Additional SP Vinod Kumar Pandey, "A clash took place between two rival factions over a disputed piece of land in which three persons were killed and several injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital. After the registration of the case in the matter, the investigation has begun. Five teams have been deputed to arrest culprits. The accused will be arrested soon."