Mathura (UP): Two persons were charred to death inside their car which caught fire after ramming into a tractor parked on the roadside on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura early Monday morning, police said. They did not get a chance to come out of their four-wheeler which burst into flames immediately on impact, the police said.

Inspector in-charge of Naujheel police station Dharmendra Singh Bhati said the speeding Swift Dzire car, which was going to Agra from Noida, rammed into the stationary tractor near Chandpur Khurd village in Naujheel area on Yamuna Expressway. The car was blown away and it was burnt to ashes, Bhati said.

He said the deceased have been identified as Lala and Sonu Kumar, residents of Delhi, and their family members have been informed. The forensic team of the district has reached the spot and samples have been collected, he said, adding police are probing the matter as to what caused the accident. (PTI)