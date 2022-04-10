Haldwani: The RTI has revealed that 2,94,880 fraud cases have been reported from the banks of the country under Internet Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card, and other internet Banking in the last 20 years. The report stated that cybercriminals have inflicted a loss of Rs 1347.83 crore with fraudulent transactions.

Haldwani resident and RTI activist Hemant Gonia had sought information from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Right to Information Act regarding the people who were cheated through online banking transactions in the last 20 years. Reacting to the matter, RBI replied that the total number of frauds reported by banks under Internet Banking, ATM / Debit Card, and Credit Card cases of frauds from the year 2002 to December 2021 is 294880 due to fraud which led to Rs 1347.83 crore losses.

The activist Hemant Gonia said that the bank should strengthen its technology and should compensate the customer who has been cheated while efforts should be made to give strict punishment to the criminals.

