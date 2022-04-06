Panipat: Nagraj Kulkarni, Central Public Information Officer of the Central Board of Film Certification reacted to PP Kapoor's RTI dated March 22. In a letter on April 1, he informed that 'The Kashmir Files' is not a documentary or commercial film but a feature film in the drama category.

Kapoor had asked for a copy of all the records of the license granted by the Film Censor Board along with the file notings. In response, Kulkarni said that the information cannot be given under Rule 22 (4) of the Cinematography (Certification) Rule 1983. Consequently, giving the details of the certificate to the film, the Film Censor Board said that it allocated category A (adults only) to the film of applicant Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on November 3, 2021.

Kapoor alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Bhartiya Janata Party government misled the people by promoting an adult category drama film across the country. Kapoor questioned that does any PM or government in the world promotes adult category films or makes them tax-free.

Kapoor said that it is clear from the RTI disclosure that the drama film full of violence and portraying people of a particular religion as villains were deliberately promoted to polarize votes by making Kashmiri Pandits the pawn of their politics.

