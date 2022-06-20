Alwar (Rajasthan): In an unfortunate incident, a married minor girl from Alwar, Rajasthan was gangraped on June 12. Ramgarh DSP Kamal Prasad Meena stated that the 15-year-old minor girl, after going to the terrace of her house at around 12 in the night, was surrounded by 5 young men at knifepoint and committed the crime.

Upon hearing the commotion, the woman's husband woke up and the men fled the scene by jumping the wall. The woman informed her husband and family of this incident. A case has been lodged in Ramgarh police station, in Alwar. The police have started investigation by registering a case against the five accused.