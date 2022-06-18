Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a 28-year-old lady was allegedly raped by the brother of her friend at her house. The accused, aged 23, was remanded in judicial custody on Friday. Cyberabad police said that the accused who is from Manikonda is pursuing a postgraduate course in the city and his elder sister is a close friend of the survivor. The accused also knew the survivor very well. On Monday night, the woman along with five of her friends (a woman and four men) returned to her flat at Pragathi Nagar after attending a birthday party at a pub in Jubilee Hills.

On reaching home, they kept chatting till late at night. At around 4 am, the survivor’s female friend who is the elder sister of the accused and the person whose birthday was celebrated at the pub left the flat. The other three men including the accused stayed back at the flat and soon, all of them went to sleep. The police said that at around 6.15 am on Tuesday, the accused went into the survivor’s room and forced himself upon her. The woman, who was in deep sleep, felt something heavy on her and woke up. Despite the resistance from the survivor, the accused raped her.

After the assault, the survivor called her colleagues for help. Realizing this, at around 7.15 am, the accused left the flat, police said. Based on the complaint of the survivor, police registered a case under sections 376 and 506 IPC against the accused on Wednesday. The survivor was sent for medical examination. “We have arrested the accused on Friday and produced him before the court. He was sent in judicial remand,” Madhapur DCP K Shilpavalli said.