Washington: Amid talks of ramping up technology cooperation with a set of new deals between India and the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a surprise gift from US President Joe Biden on Friday.

President Biden gifted him a special T-shirt which had PM Modi's famous quote "The future is AI-America and India". PM Modi, who addressed a joint session of the US Congress for a historic second time, spoke of him being given the 'exceptional privilege' to do it twice.

Modi, who is known for his love of technology, said, "A lot has changed since I came here seven summers ago but a lot has remained the same - like our commitment to deepen the friendship between India and the United States. In the past few years, there have been many advances in AI - Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, there have been even more momentous developments in another AI- America and India."

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given the T-shirt by President Biden, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, Apple CEO Tim Cook and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were present at the event, amongst many others.

Technology cooperation featured prominently in the discussion between India and the US. PM Modi described it as one of the most substantive outcomes of the ongoing state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the state dinner, high-profile guests including Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Alphabet chief Sundar Pichai were invited.

Technology dominated the discussion with an emphasis on technology cooperation across the ecosystem. This included technology transfer, services and working together in research. During his historic second address at the US Congress on Friday, PM Modi also said, "Now, when our era is at crossroads, I am here to speak about our calling for this century."