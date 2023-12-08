TALIBAN IMPOSED SYSTEM OF WIDESPREAD DISCRIMINATION AGAINST WOMEN IN AFGHANISTAN UN OFFICIAL

Kabul: The United Nations Special Rapporteur for Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, has emphasised the limitations of "how the Taliban have really clamped down and imposed a system of widespread discrimination against women and girls," TOLOnews reported. The meeting, during which Bennett spoke on the rights of Afghan women, was titled "Gender Apartheid" and the Human Rights Crisis in Afghanistan.

"They [Taliban] have closed schools and universities and schools above six grade for girls and have also restricted women's ability in employment," TOLOnews quoted Bennett as saying. However, refuting the claims made by Bennett, Taliban's spokesperson, Zabiullah Mujahid, said that Afghan women' rights are ensured in Afghanistan and that 23 percent of the women are working in various organisations, TOLOnews reported.

"Unfortunately, Bennett's reports have always been based on selfishness and ignored the realities," he said. The difficulties that Afghan women face were noted by women's rights activist Suraya Paikan, who stated that "the government of the Taliban has yet to be ready to take the decision about the rights of women, social issues, women's work and education," TOLOnews quoted her as saying.

Girls and women in Afghanistan are not allowed to work in NGOs, attend colleges, or visit parks since the Taliban took over. Since seizing control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban has been the country's de facto authorities. Despite initial public commitments to uphold the rights of women and girls, the Taliban introduced policies of systematic discrimination that violate their rights.