Dera Ismail Khan: Pakistan's political outfit, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's convoy, came under attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan, Geo News reported on Sunday. The veteran politician's convoy was fired upon from multiple sides at Yarik interchange, the party's spokesperson, Mufti Abrar confirmed Geo News on Sunday.

JUI-F chief was travelling through DI Khan when his convoy came under attack near the toll plaza. In response to a query regarding Fazl's safety, he assured that the veteran politician was safe. Speaking to Geo News, Fazl's brother denied the attack on veteran politician saying that the JUI-F chief was at home when the incident happened.

"Maulana's car stopped for refuelling near the Yarik interchange [when the incident happened," he added. The alleged attack comes in the backdrop of repeated security concerns raised by Fazl who, on multiple occasions, has cast doubts over the staging of polls due to the "unstable" security situation in some parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Geo News reported.

"There is no police in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and Lakki Marwat. Can the polls be staged in this situation of unrest?" The senior politician wondered while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on December 5.