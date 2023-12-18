Seoul : North Korea fired a suspected long-range ballistic missile into the sea on Monday in a resumption of its weapons testing activities, its neighbours said, as the North vows retaliatory steps against US and South Korean moves to boost their nuclear deterrence plans.

South Korea's military said in a statement that North Korea launched what appeared to be a long-range ballistic missile from its capital region on Monday morning. It said South Korea maintain a readiness while exchanging information about the launch with US and Japanese authorities. Japan's Defence Ministry said it also spotted a ballistic missile launch by North Korea.

A ministry statement said that the missile was still in flight and that it was expected to land in waters outside the Japanese Exclusive Economic Zone. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that he had so far received no report of injuries or damages from the missile launch and that he planned to hold a National Security Council meeting to discuss the test.

The launch came hours after South Korea reported North Korea conducted a short-range ballistic missile test into the sea Sunday night. It was the North's first weapons launch in about a month. Observers said the North's back-to-back launches were likely a protest against the moves by South Korea and the United States to bolster their nuclear deterrence plans in the face of North Korea's evolving nuclear threats.

Senior US and South Korean officials met in Washington over the weekend and agreed to update their nuclear deterrence and contingency strategies and incorporate nuclear operation scenarios in their combined military exercises next summer. On Sunday, North Korea's Defence Ministry slammed its rivals' move to include nuclear operation scenarios in their joint drills, describing it as an open threat to potentially use nuclear weapons against the North. It vowed to prepare unspecified offensive countermeasures.

The armed forces of (North Korea) will thoroughly neutralise the US and its vassal forces' attempt to ignite a nuclear war, the North Korean statement said. Any attempt by the hostile forces to use armed force against (North Korea) will face a preemptive and deadly counteraction. Animosities between the two Koreas deepened after North Korea launched its first military reconnaissance satellite into space November 21 in violation of UN bans.