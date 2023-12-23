New Delhi/Gandhinagar: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday reacted to the vandalism of a Hindu temple in the US and said extremists should not be given space.

Speaking at a convocation ceremony in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Jaishankar said, "I have seen it. Extremists, separatists, and such forces (against India) should not be given space in foreign lands. Our Consulate there complained to the government and the police and an inquiry is underway". His statement comes after Swaminarayan Mandir was defaced in California's Newark city in the United States with anti-India and pro-Khalistani slogans graffiti on its exterior walls.

The police are investigating the matter as a possible hate crime. The City of Newark Police Department in Newark, Newark, California said in an emailed statement that on Friday at approximately 8:35 am, they received a report of graffiti at the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple.

Earlier in the day, the Indian mission in San Francisco condemned the incident and said it hurt the sentiments of the Indian community. In a post in X, the Indian mission in San Francisco said, "We strongly condemn the defacing of SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at Newark, California with anti-India graffiti. This incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community. We have pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the US authorities in this matter".

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar further spoke about extending consular assistance to Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national detained in the Czech Republic and facing charges of foiling a plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil. "He (Nikhil Gupta) needed consular access, our embassy provided that. He has been provided consular access thrice,” Jaishankar said.