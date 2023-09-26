Jaishankar's UNGA address began with 'Bharat', concluded with 'India'

New York: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday, started his speech with 'Namaste from Bharat' and concluded it with 'India, that is Bharat'.

Jaishankar began his 17-minute address at the UNGA with: "Mr President, excellencies, distinguished members of the General Assembly. Namaste from Bharat!" While Jaishankar spoke about a gamut of issues in his address, the core of his speech was how India aspires to be a leading power not for self-aggrandisement but to take on greater responsibility and make contributions.

He concluded his speech with: "We bring both tradition and technology equally confidently to the table. It is this fusion that today defines India that is Bharat."

This is not the first time that the Narendra Modi-led Centre has used Bharat. Prior to the G20 Summit, which was held in New Delhi earlier this month, the government had used 'President of Bharat' on the invitation cards sent to world leaders and foreign delegates for the G20 dinner, which was hosted at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Later, during the two-day G20 Summit, where the New Delhi declaration was unanimously adopted, Bharat was inscribed on the name plate, which was kept in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A huge controversy had erupted after the Centre used Bharat with the Opposition led by the Congress targetting the Centre.