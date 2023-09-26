Political convenience can't determine response to terrorism: Jaishankar at UNGA amid India-Canada row

United Nations: Amid the ongoing India-Canada diplomatic standoff, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) said that political convenience cannot determine response to terrorism, extremism, or violence.

Addressing the 78th United Nations General Assembly, Jaishankar highlighted the need for "respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs" and said they cannot be exercises in cherry picking.

"We must never again allow an injustice like vaccine apartheid to recur. Climate Action too cannot continue to witness an evasion of historical responsibilities. The power of markets should not be utilised to steer food and energy from the needy to the wealthy. Nor must we countenance that political convenience determines responses to terrorism, extremism and violence. Similarly, respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs cannot be exercises in cherry-picking. When reality departs from rhetoric, we must have the courage to call it out...," the EAM said in his address.

Jaishankar's remarks at the UN General Assembly come as India and Canada are in the middle of a massive diplomatic row over the killing of a pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in June this year.