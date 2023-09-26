United Nations: Days when few nations set the world agenda are behind, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said in his address at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

"The days when a few nations set the agenda and expected others to fall in line are over," he said laying stress on how few nations "shape the agenda and seek to define the norms."

"At a time when East-West polarization is so sharp and North-South divide so deep, the New Delhi Summit also affirms that diplomacy and dialogue are the only effective solutions. The international order is diverse and we must cater for divergences, if not differences. The days when a few nations set the agenda and expected others to fall in line are over.

As the United Nations itself symbolizes, finding common ground is an imperative. To listen to others and to respect their viewpoints, this is not weakness; it is the basics of cooperation. Only then can collective efforts on global issues be successful." Jaishankar's statement assumes significance as India pushes for a permanent seat in the Security Council.

"Excellencies, in our deliberations, we often advocate the promotion of a rules-based order. From time to time, respect for the UN Charter is also invoked. But for all the talk, it is still a few nations who shape the agenda and seek to define the norms. This cannot go on indefinitely. Nor will it go unchallenged," he said.

Citing the example of India's initiative at the recently concluded G20 Summit to admit the African Union as a permanent member, Jaishankar exhorted the United Nations to get inspired to also make the Security Council contemporary.

"It was noteworthy that at India's initiative, the African Union was admitted as a permanent member of the G20. By doing so, we gave voice to an entire continent that has long been denied its due," he said.

"This significant step in reform should inspire the United Nations, a much older organization, to also make the Security Council contemporary. Broad representation is after all, a pre-requisite for both effectiveness and credibility," the EAM said.

Here are the key excerpts from Jaishankar's address: