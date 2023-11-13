London : During his ongoing visit to Britain, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar offered prayers at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir here on the occasion of Diwali. He offered prayers the peace, harmony and prosperity of the Indian diaspora around the world. Earlier, the EAM met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Blessed to visit the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, London on Deepavali. Prayed for the peace, harmony and prosperity of our community around the world." He further said that he was glad to interact with the Indian community, elaborating that their contributions have been raising India's profile around the world.

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London, also called the Neasden Temple, thanked Jaishankar for taking time out to join the Diwali celebrations on Sunday.

"We appreciate your kind words, which inspired the thousands of devotees and visitors from the local community who had joined the celebrations. May the #LivingBridge between Great Britain and Great Bharat grow and glow from strength to strength," the Neasden Temple said on X. Earlier, British Prime Minister Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty on Sunday hosted Jaishankar and his wife Kyoko Jaishankar for Diwali tea at Downing Street here.