CEC VISITS BHUTAN HOLDS BILATERAL TALKS WITH BHUTANESE COUNTERPART

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar visited Bhutan and held bilateral discussions with his Bhutanese counterpart to explore avenues for expanding cooperation between the two election management bodies on Wednesday, the Election Commission said here. This is the first visit of a CEC to Bhutan in 10 years.

The commission said in a statement Kumar held productive discussions with the Chief Election Commissioner of Bhutan Dasho Sonam Topgay to explore avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation. During the visit, Kumar also called on Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and discussed the excellent collaboration and partnership between the two election commissions and commitment to strengthen it further, in keeping with warm bonds of friendship India shares with Bhutan, the statement said.

Prime Minister Lotay Tshering thanked Kumar in a tweet for ECI's support and cooperation to the Election Commission of Bhutan and mentioned the importance accorded to ECB that is critical to strengthen their democracy. During the interaction, CECs of India and Bhutan discussed collaboration on human resource development, research & training and leveraging technological advancements to further strengthen the election management.

The institutional cooperation between the Election Commissions of India and Bhutan was formalised through an MoU in 2006, which was renewed in September 2011 for a period of five years. A fresh MoU was signed in New Delhi in January 2019 for a period of five years. ECI also has an active association and collaboration with ECB through regional and global organisations like the Forum of Election Management Bodies of South Asia (FEMBoSA), Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) and Association of Asian Election Authorities (AAEA). (PTI)