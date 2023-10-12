BOMB THREAT FORCES U TURN OF SCOOT PLANE TRAVELLING FROM SINGAPORE TO PERTH AIRLINE SAYS

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia): Singapore low-cost airline Scoot said on Thursday that one of its planes made a U-turn back to the city-state an hour after taking off for Perth due to a bomb threat and then landed safely. Scoot, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines Group, said Flight TR16 departed at 4:11 p.m (0811 GMT) from Singapore's Changi Airport.

About one hour into the flight, a precautionary decision was made to turn the aircraft back to Singapore due to a bomb threat, the airline said in a statement. An air force jet was deployed to escort the plane back to the airport, and emergency services were also activated, according to Scoot. The aircraft landed safely in Singapore at 6:27 p.m. (1027 GMT) and security checks were carried out, the airline said, adding that it could not provide more details because an investigation was ongoing.