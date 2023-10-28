Washington : President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to meet on the sidelines of next month's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco, according to a U.S. official familiar with the planning.

The two sides worked out an agreement in principle to hold a meeting during the summit as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Friday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, according to the official, who was not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The official added that two sides have still not worked out details on the exact day of the meeting, venue and other logistics. The White House said in a statement following Friday's meetings that the two sides were working toward a Biden-Xi face-to-face on the sidelines of APEC, a forum of 21 Pacific countries.

President Joe Biden met Friday with China's top diplomat, a conversation that's viewed as the precursor to a potential sit-down with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month. The encounter with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was the latest in a series of high-level contacts between the two countries as they explore the possibility of stabilizing an increasingly tense relationship at a time of conflict in Ukraine and Israel.

The White House said Biden emphasized that both the United States and China need to manage competition in the relationship responsibly and maintain open lines of communication, and he underscored that the United States and China must work together to address global challenges. Biden and Wang met in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan were also present, according to administration spokesman John Kirby.

Kirby said Biden viewed the meeting as a positive development, and a good opportunity to keep the conversation going. Biden had been widely expected to talk with Wang, a reciprocal action after Xi met with Blinken in June. Beijing has yet to confirm if Xi will travel to San Francisco for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit next month. But Biden has said a meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines was possible.

Kirby said Biden fully expects to meet again with Xi, and we're confident that's going to happen. Wang is in the midst of a three-day visit to Washington, where he's been meeting with top U.S. officials. He sat down with Blinken on Friday morning for the second time during his trip. On Thursday, after their initial meeting, the Chinese side said "the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on China-U.S. relations and issues of common concern in a constructive atmosphere.

In its readout, the U.S. State Department said the two men addressed areas of difference and areas of cooperation, while Blinken reiterated that the United States will continue to stand up for our interests and values and those of our allies and partners. Wang said before Thursday's meeting that China's goal was to push the relationship as soon as possible back to the track of healthy, stable and sustainable development."

U.S. officials have said they would press Wang on the importance of China stepping up its role on the world stage if it wants to be considered a responsible major international player. The U.S. has been disappointed with China over its support for Russia in the war against Ukraine and its relative silence on the war between Israel and Hamas.