Hyderabad: The renowned playback singer Arijit Singh delivered a captivating performance just before the highly anticipated ICC World Cup clash between India and Pakistan. This extraordinary event took place at the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, known as the world's largest cricket stadium.

The 12th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, held on October 14, marked a historic moment in the world's largest cricket stadium. Arijit Singh's soulful melodies lit up the stage and added to the grandeur of the occasion. The match began at 02:00 pm, with India winning the toss and choosing to field first.

Arijit, joined by the music composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan, and singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh, mesmerized the packed stadium with their performances. The ceremony started with a soulful Vande Matram rendition by Arijit, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sunidhi.

Numerous videos of Arijit singing his popular songs quickly spread across the internet. One of these viral clips featured Arijit singing Deva Deva from the movie Brahmastra, and during the performance, the camera captured the legendary MS Dhoni vibing to the song. Fans speculated that this moment was planned to include the beloved cricket captain while Deva Deva played in the background.