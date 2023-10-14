India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023: Arijit Singh's magic enthralls packed stadium, MS Dhoni vibing to Deva Deva melts internet
Published: 43 minutes ago
Hyderabad: The renowned playback singer Arijit Singh delivered a captivating performance just before the highly anticipated ICC World Cup clash between India and Pakistan. This extraordinary event took place at the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, known as the world's largest cricket stadium.
Arijit Singh has reached the Narendra Modi Stadium🏟️❤️#ArijitSingh #viratkohli pic.twitter.com/EVpIA0nJ0w— 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣🥂 (@wrogn_edits) October 14, 2023
All these small clips giving same energy,like his live concerts gives us . https://t.co/OlnP08Sykm— Shreya (@ajeebdastanhye) October 14, 2023
The 12th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, held on October 14, marked a historic moment in the world's largest cricket stadium. Arijit Singh's soulful melodies lit up the stage and added to the grandeur of the occasion. The match began at 02:00 pm, with India winning the toss and choosing to field first.
This is emotion for us 🇮🇳— CHITTARANJAN (@i_CHITTARANJAN1) October 14, 2023
Vande Matram ❤️#INDvsPAK #ArijitSinghpic.twitter.com/ePEzrIJH2d
Arijit, joined by the music composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan, and singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh, mesmerized the packed stadium with their performances. The ceremony started with a soulful Vande Matram rendition by Arijit, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sunidhi.
Arijit Singh Tum Kya Mile Live.#INDvsPAK #ArijitSinghpic.twitter.com/v8ZkgfpzFa— CHITTARANJAN (@i_CHITTARANJAN1) October 14, 2023
Numerous videos of Arijit singing his popular songs quickly spread across the internet. One of these viral clips featured Arijit singing Deva Deva from the movie Brahmastra, and during the performance, the camera captured the legendary MS Dhoni vibing to the song. Fans speculated that this moment was planned to include the beloved cricket captain while Deva Deva played in the background.
It was planned by god. God planned it ONLY for MS Dhoni. #ArijitSingh #INDvsPAKpic.twitter.com/y4cjUA0HBe— FAN🚩 (@KattarDhoni) October 14, 2023
The presence of luminaries from various fields, including Bollywood, politics, and more, added to the grandeur and significance of the match. Screen icons Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, who received golden ticket to the 2023 Cricket World Cup are also in Ahmedabad to witness the epic showdown between India and Pakistan. Sachin Tendulkar, Anushka Sharma and KL Rahul's wife Athiya Shetty have also reached the stadium to cheer for Men In Blue as they lock horns with Pakistan today.