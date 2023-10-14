CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 ANUSHKA SHARMA IN AHMEDABAD AHEAD OF INDIA VS PAKISTAN SHOWDOWN PIC WITH SACHIN TENDULKAR DINESH KARTHIK VIRAL

Hyderabad: The long-awaited World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan on the October 14 has sent cricket enthusiasts into a frenzy of excitement. Adding to the excitement is actor Anushka Sharma, who has touched down in Ahmedabad to support her husband, Virat Kohli, on highly anticipated showdown at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Cricket fans from all corners of the nation have been counting down the days to this epic showdown between the arch-rivals, India and Pakistan. The match is set to unfold in few hours, promising a riveting spectacle for all who tune in. As Kohli prepares to step onto the field with his team, his wife Anushka has joined him in Ahmedabad, ready to be his biggest cheerleader on this monumental day. The actor was seen sharing a candid moment with two cricket legends, Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik, further intensifying the anticipation surrounding this grand event.

Upon her arrival in Ahmedabad, Anushka Sharma was seen clad in an all-black ensemble, complete with chic black sunglasses. Her poise and elegance were unmistakable, and her unwavering support for Virat Kohli on this significant day was evident to all. The power couple's presence is undeniably a highlight of this cricket extravaganza.

In the run-up to this much-anticipated match, Anushka Sharma had the honor of capturing a moment with two cricketing legends. A viral picture features her striking a pose alongside Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik, radiating smiles and a shared enthusiasm for the game. Dinesh Karthik, who shared the photo on Twitter, expressed his sentiments with the caption, "Royalty at 35,000 ft. Wishing #TeamIndia all the very best for today! #INDvPAK."