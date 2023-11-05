Hyderabad: Bigg Boss season 17 is in its first month and has already witnessed massive arguments and peak moments of fun and entertainment. In the latest promo shared on the Instagram handle of Jio Cinema, we see fighting over food and stolen stuff escalating in the house. Meanwhile, Abhishek Kumar confides in Khanzaadi after he sees Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel getting cozy.

In the upcoming episode, Munawar finds himself in a tricky situation. He tries to solve the filthy utensil problem, while Ankita and her housemates are accused of stealing food. Munawar cautions them firmly not to steal and later discovers Vicky and Ankita's hidden coffee and refuses to return it.

Tensions among the roommates continue to grow. The first fight occurs when the third house Dum leaves all of the utensils unclean, leaving Dil house with no utensils to cook with. Munawar tries to find a solution as the situation becomes out of hand.

Munawar later discovers various food items stolen from his house that Ankita and her Dil housemates were utilising when they began cooking. Ankita and Vicky argue with Munawar, who cautions them strongly not to steal food.

Ankita and Sana, on the other hand, are arguing about how to clean the utensils. When Munawar arrives at the Dil residence, he discovers all of the food items that Ankita, Isha, and Vicky stole from their room. Ankita tries to hide it, but Munawar confiscates it. The stand up comedian confronts them, but Vicky refuses to accept that they stole.

Munawar loses it and says, "24 ghante chowkidari nahi kar sakta, tum yahan se churaoge toh main chheen ke leke jaunga." (I won't be able to keep an eye on it for 24 hours; if you steal it, I'll take it away from you.) Munawar then places the coffee in the warehouse. Vicky threatens Navid to return his coffee, but Munawar refuses to listen.

Apart from the clashes, Bigg Boss 17 contestants Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's relationship has made headlines. On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan chastised Isha for causing misunderstandings between Samarth and her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar. However, soon after Isha and Samarth were seen getting cosy under the blanket.