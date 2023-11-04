Hyderabad: Television couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most famous and loved pairs in the industry, who never fail to set relationship goals. In an interview with a newswire, the ever-charming Karan Kundrra discussed his bond with his bae, her deep understanding of him, and other intriguing aspects of their relationship. The actor also recalled how participating in the controversial reality show Boss 15 transformed his life.

During the conversation, Karan was asked who in the relationship is the more mature one. To this, he chuckled and responded, "I often give advice to people, but when it comes to my relationship, I think Tejasswi is the mature one... I think that's how it started. She knows me pretty well. She is the first person who has understood me so well."

Furthermore, Karan shared his thoughts on how his appearance on Bigg Boss 15 had an impact on his professional and personal growth. Karan expressed his realization that participating in Bigg Boss has proven to be a life-saving experience. "After doing Bigg Boss, I realized that this show has saved at least 10 years of my life," he said. The four months spent within the realm of the show served as an introspective journey, enabling him to gain profound insights into his identity, personal preferences, and the importance of sincerity. Consequently, he no longer finds himself indecisive or prone to indecisiveness when it comes to making choices. Presently, he possesses a resolute understanding of his likes and dislikes.

Karan and Tejasswi developed feelings for one another during their time inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Unlike many other relationships that fade away outside the show, their bond remains strong until today. They have now become one of the most beloved couples in the industry. Regarding his professional endeavors, Karan Kundrra is currently occupied with hosting Temptation Island India alongside Mouni Roy. The show premiered on JioCinema on November 3 and can be watched for free at any time on the platform.