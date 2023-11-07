BIGG BOSS 17 MUNAWAR FARUQUI AND MANNARA CHOPRA HAVE FALLOUT TV ACTORS COMPETE AGAINST YOUTUBERS IN NEW TASK

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 17 is rolling forth with high-octane drama and controversy. It has managed to keep viewers entertained with some pretty interesting episodes. The new promo for the forthcoming episode features a heated debate between close friends Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra. Another teaser suggests a ration task between TV and OTT candidates.

Munawar and Mannara, who entered the house together, shared a great bond. However, things appear to have gone wrong when Mannara accuses Munawar of betraying her by backing with another contender. Their friendship because of this appears to be in a slump. A verbal brawl between the two was revealed in the latest teaser.

Mannara appeared furious after Munawar refused to stand up for her following her battle with Khanzaadi. He was accused of using Khanzaadi against her. According to her it was Munawar who covertly tried to poke her. Munawar was taken aback and explained that he was simply kidding about it and didn't mean to hurt her.

"I don't understand why you're reacting this way," he retorted, saying, "I was simply joking with you, and if you don't get it, don't talk to me." To this, Mannara responded, "I'm the one who's hurt here, don't tell me that. I'm going to do whatever I want."