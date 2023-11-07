Hyderabad: Day 23 of Bigg Boss 17 was all about nominations and heated debates. Salman Khan's reality programme is becoming more intriguing by the day. Fans are adoring the show's new and distinctive elements.

Munawar Faruqui charges at Arun Mahashetty

While the episode began calmly, things quickly escalated when many fights broke out as team Dimaag had to intervene to prevent their food from being stolen. During this time, Mannara Chopra discovered that a few rotis were missing from the basket. Munawar charged into the Dum room and got into a fight with Arun.

Arun Mahashetty wishes to exit show

Munawar's statements hurt Arun. In Monday's episode, he stated that he is terrified and is unable to open up since living here is different from life outside. Arun is concerned that some rules will be broken in such a situation so it would be preferable if he leaves the show. He does not want to be a part of this show as his ego is hurt by the stand-up comedians words.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt shout at each other

Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, and Isha Malviya were attempting to hide stolen groceries when the former two got into a verbal spat. Neil and Aishwarya had a significant disagreement while rushing to pack stuff into a bag and container. They yelled at each other and refused to listen to each other. However, the couple quickly patched up as Neil apologises to his wife for his behaviour.

Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain locks horns with Aishwarya Sharma- Neil Bhatt

Because of the contentious nominations, the episode took an ugly turn. Bigg Boss called the Dil House participants first for the process wherein members had to propose someone within the group and explain the reason for nominating them. The drama began as Ankita expressed her displeasure with Neil's nomination of her. Neil attempted to strike up a discussion with Ankita, but things only got worse.

Aishwarya and Vicky appeared to defend their spouses and in the process Aishwarya erupted in wrath and referred to Ankita as "chudail." In terms of nominations, Neil, Aishwarya, and Ankita from the Dil house were nominated for this week.

Nominations of Dum and Dimaag houses

Tehelka and Arun chose Anurag and Samarth, whereas Anurag and Samarth chose Tehelka and Arun. Except for Sana, every member of the Dum house was nominated. Rinku chose Khanzaadi, Navid Sole, and Mannara from the Dimaag house ghar, whereas Jigna Vora chose Mannara and Navid. Munawar proposed Navid and Khanzaadi for nominations, whereas Navid proposed Munawar and Rinku. Mannara chose Rinku and Khanzaadi, which leaves Navid and Mannara being nominated from the Dimaag house.

Munawar Faruqui's thoughts on bond with Mannara Chopra