Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan created a buzz as he was spotted at Mumbai Airport in the early hours of Saturday. Fans were treated to glimpses of King Khan, whose public outings have grown infrequent. The charismatic actor, accompanied by his security, exuded style in a navy blue t-shirt paired with ripped denim jeans and trendy white sneakers while dark sunglasses rounded off his airport look. Shah Rukh Khan swiftly navigated his way to the airport gate, while paparazzi eagerly captured the moment.

In a delightful coincidence, a few hours prior to Shah Rukh's departure, the paparazzi also spotted his wife, Gauri Khan, and their daughter, Suhana Khan, at the same airport. Suhana aced a casual yet chic airport look as she sported a black top, a fitted white full-sleeved zipper, grey track pants, and stylish white sneakers. Gauri Khan was seen in a printed dress complemented by an olive green blazer. Completing her look with white sneakers and a plum-colored handbag, Gauri exuded sophistication. Suhana graciously posed for the paparazzi before heading inside the airport with her mother.

On the work front, SRK's recent outing in Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki has added to his successful commercial streak at the box office. Coming up next for King Khan is said to be a film with his daughter Suhana. The father-daughter duo will share screen for the first time in an upcoming action-packed thriller said to be titled King. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Entertainment, the film is expected to commence soon.