Hyderabad: Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu, two steadfast friends, often give shoutouts to each other on their social media handles whenever their movies are released. As Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu hit the screens on Friday, the Bollywood superstar, true to form, didn't disappoint. Taking to his X account, he shared the trailer and praised the film as being 'highly inflammable'.

In his post, Shah Rukh wrote, "Looking forward to #GunturKaaram my friend @urstrulyMahesh!!! A promising ride of action, emotion and of course…. Massss!!! Highly inflammable! (sic)"

Mahesh Babu was clearly elated by this gesture and responded, "Thank you for all your support @iamsrk!! Love to you and all at home! (sic) followed by a red heart emoji and two hug emoticons.

This, however, isn't the first time King Khan and Mahesh Babu have shown support for each other's movies. When Jawan was released last year, Mahesh, too, praised his movie, referring to it as the 'best film' so far. Shah Rukh responded, "Thank u so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you my friend. (sic)"