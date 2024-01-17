AFTER SUCCESS OF PATHAAN JAWAN DUNKI SHAH RUKH KHAN TO REVEAL HIS 2024 FILMS

Hyderabad: 2023 proved to be a highly momentous one for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, with all of his films being successful at the box office. Beginning with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, followed by Atlee's Jawan, and then Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, the talented actor had quite a run in 2023. And now, reports suggest that King Khan is anticipated to announce his next project later this January.

Sources indicate that the actor is delighted with the outcome of his hard work, as his films have made a significant impact at the box office. To celebrate the New Year, SRK jetted off to London for a well-deserved break with his family. Furthermore, insiders claim that the 58-year-old actor is expected to announce three new projects this month.

The anticipation and curiosity surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's future endeavors in the industry have piqued the interest of all. However, the source revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is not in a hurry to sign any project. With an array of scripts in his hands, he plans to meticulously go through them upon his return from a well-deserved break. Only then will he decide his next course of action, as mentioned by the source.