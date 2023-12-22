Hyderabad: Entertainment and controversy go hand in hand, and 2023 was no exception. The entertainment sector saw both unexpected lows and enormous highs this year. Amidst a busy film year, celebrities continued to be the centre of attention due to their controversies, ranging from Rashmika Mandanna's deeply fabricated video that shocked the country to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's appearance on Koffee With Karan.

Deepika Padukone trolled for Besharam Rang and Koffee With Karan 8 stint

The Besharam Rang song from Pathaan, starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, received a lot of backlash. Padukone's orange bikini drew harsh criticism, wherein a Madhya Pradesh minister even threatened to prevent the film's release in his state unless the scene or song was taken out. Additionally, after making an appearance on season 8 of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, the actor found herself in yet another scandal. Many were offended by the actress's opinions about courtship and marriage.

Alia Bhatt slammed for 'wipe it off' comment

In a video tutorial on YouTube, Alia Bhatt revealed that Ranbir Kapoor disliked her wearing lipstick. Even when they were dating, he would ask her to take the lipstick off. Social media was very agitated, with many people denouncing the Animal actor as toxic.

Adipurush faced harsh criticism for offending religious sentiments

Reviews for the Om Raut movie were almost unanimously negative when it released in theatres. Many denounced the movie for its controversial dialogues. The drama did not end there, as the movie's lead actress, Kriti Sanon caused a stir on social media after a video of her kissing director Om Raut on his cheeks went viral. Even though the gesture seems unproblematic, several people objected to the place where the kiss was shared.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur's kiss in Tiku Weds Sheru

The lip lock between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the Tiku Weds Sheru trailer caused a stir on social media. The idea that a 49-year-old kissing a 21-year-old in the film irked a lot of people. The significant age difference between the two actors—with Avneet being 28 years younger than Nawazuddin—made many people uneasy.

OMG 2 obtaining A certification

OMG 2, directed by Amit Rai, was awarded an A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film's discussion of adult education prevented it from receiving a U/A certificate. Another important ground of contention was Akshay Kumar's portrayal of Lord Shiva in OMG 2. Therefore, one of the 35 changes that the Censor Board requested was for Akshay's character to become a messenger for Lord Shiva instead of the god himself.

Mansoor Ali Khan's derogatory remarks regarding Trisha

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan received criticism for disparaging and sexist remarks he made about his co-star Trisha Krishnan. He posted a sarcastic apology statement on social media, however, the National Commission for Women filed a complaint, which led to his detention by Chennai police. The actor was charged with sexual harassment under section 354(A) and insulting a woman's modesty under section 509.

Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video

Recent deepfake video controversy centred on British-Indian influencer Zara Patel's original video victimised Rashmika Mandanna. The actress responded to the deepfake on social media, which inserted Mandanna's face onto Patel's video without permission. Mandanna conveyed her worry while highlighting the negative effects of technology abuse.

Varun Dhawan's peck on Gigi Hadid's cheeks spark debate on consent

Gigi Hadid, an American supermodel, was allegedly made uncomfortable by Varun Dhawan when he lifted her up during a dance performance and kissed her on the cheek without her permission. Gigi was seen being pulled to the stage by Varun during his performance in the viral video. Then he twirled her around while holding her in his arms. And before she left the stage, Varun packed a kiss on her cheeks. Online critics slammed Varun for his antics, calling it "embarrassing."

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal under scanner for glorifying toxic masculinity

Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal opened in cinemas on December 1. The movie continued to elicit strong feelings from critics and audiences ever since it hit theatres. Concerns concerning the unrestrained violence and misogyny in the Ranbir Kapoor film were voiced strongly on several social media platforms while it made crores at the box office.

Taapsee Pannu distances herself from Dhak Dhak

With the theatrical production Dhak Dhak, well-known Indian actor Taapsee Pannu was going to make her producer debut. The film, which was highly anticipated and heavily promoted on Taapsee's social media accounts, was co-produced by Viacom 18. But Taapsee shocked a lot of people a few days prior to the movie's October 13 release date by withdrawing from all promotional events and taking down any social media posts about it. Although preliminary reports indicated a lack of backing from the studio, it transpires that there are more complex reasons behind this choice.