WILL NAGA CHAITANYA STAR IN BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2 REMAKE ACTORS TEAM REACTS

Mumbai (Maharashtra): A number of reports recently suggested that actor Naga Chaitanya will be seen in the South remake of Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's blockbuster horror comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It was reported that the actor will be seen opposite actor Jytothika in the official remake. However, as per recent reports, the Premem actor's team has now denied the rumours.

The team of Naga Chaitanya took to social media and reportedly reacted to the rumours of him starring in the South remake of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Taking to Twitter, the team wrote, "FACT CHECK: The news which is being circulated regarding Chay doing the remake of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is completely false. - Team Naga Chaitanya".

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starred Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles and received massive responses from the audience. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Sanjay Mishra among others. Meanwhile, talking about Naga, he made his Bollywood debut last year with Aamir Khan's drama film Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chauhan, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and failed to impress the audience at the box office.

He was recently seen in the action thriller film Custody opposite actor Kirthi Shetty and received positive responses for his performance. The film was released in the theatres on May 12 in Tamil and Telugu and also starred Arvind Swami, Priyamani, Sharat Kumar, Sampath Raj, Premgi Amaren, Vennela Kishore, and Premi Vishwanath in pivotal roles. Naga Chaitanya made his debut in Tamil cinema with Custody. (With agency inputs)