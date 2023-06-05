SATYAPREM KI KATHA TRAILER KARTIK AARYAN KIARA ADVANIS LOVE STORY IS MODERN AGE BOLLYWOOD ROMANCE

Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 jodi, are back again for the passionate love drama SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The makers of the highly anticipated film Satyaprem Ki Katha released the trailer for the musical love drama on Monday. The film, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles, will be released on June 29.

The two-minute-thirty-second trailer provides a glimpse into the Gujarati world of Satyaprem (Kartik Aaryan), a guy desperate for love, and Katha, played by Kiara Advani, a girl already in a relationship. It is the second collaboration of Kiara and Kartik after their smash hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The two fall in love and then are shown tying the knot, but as fate has it, all is not well between the two.

There is a hidden 'truth' that makes Satyaprem realise that he must give his best and go against the odds to keep the relationship together. What is that 'truth' is the hook of the story. Satyaprem Ki Katha is directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures.

The first song from the film was released on May 27 ahead of the premiere of the trailer. The song, titled Naseeb Se, has received a great response from fans and has already received over 29 million views on YouTube. It is beautifully sung by Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra.

The song's fascinating lyrics and melody are truly captivating. The song beautifully displayed Kartik and Kiara's connection as they bring the love season back to theatres after a long time. Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Rajpal Yadav, Anooradha Patel, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania also star in the film. SatyaPrem Ki Katha was originally titled Satya Narayan Ki Katha, but the producers changed it to prevent offending anyone.

