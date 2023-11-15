Hyderabad: Salman Khan's Tiger 3 had a phenomenal opening at the box office in spite of releasing on Diwali. The spy-thriller surpassed the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office on its second day itself. As per trade portal Sacnilk, Tiger 3 minted ₹42.50 crore on Day 3 in India.

Based on the report, the third day of Tiger 3 saw a collection of approximately ₹42.50 crore, indicating a decline compared to the figures of day 1 and day 2. The film earned ₹44.5 crore on day 1 (Sunday) and on the second day (Monday), it witnessed tremendous growth, accumulating ₹58 crore, resulting in a total collection of ₹103.50 crores in just two days. With the addition of the day 3 collection, the overall box office earnings now amount to ₹146 crores in India.

Although the figures demonstrate a decrease in collections, the report mentions that Tiger 3 maintained an overall 30.93% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, November 14. Just three days into its release, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 has achieved two new records. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Tiger 3 has accumulated a domestic nett total of ₹146 crore, making it Salman's 17th film to surpass the ₹100 crore mark.

Globally, Tiger 3 has garnered over ₹220 crore, setting the stage for surpassing Ek Tha Tiger's ₹330 crore worldwide gross from a little over a decade ago. In comparison, Tiger Zinda Hai from 2017 had amassed ₹565 crore. The spy actioner serves as a sequel to the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai and is a part of the YRF studio's spy universe. Featuring Katrina Kaif reprising her role as Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist, the spy thriller also includes cameo appearances by Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from War and Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan.