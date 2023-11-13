Hyderabad: Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, made a lot of money on its first day of release. The spy thriller, directed by Maneesh Sharma, was released on Diwali. Amid much fanfare, Tiger 3 made ₹44.5 crore in collection on its first day in India, according to a report on sacnilk.com.

After Jawan and Pathaan, two of Shah Rukh Khan's films from this year, Tiger 3 records the third-best opening day statistics for a Hindi film. Tiger 3 was released on a Laxmi Pooja Sunday, Jawan on a Janmashtami Thursday, and Pathaan on a non-holiday Wednesday. The Salman Khan movie made about ₹44.5 crore on its first day in all languages, according to the trade portal. On Sunday, the film's overall Hindi occupancy rate was 41.33 percent.

Mass release tickets exceeded the 40 crore threshold, despite the film's advance bookings indicating a Rs 35 crore day nett. Gujarat, Mumbai, West Bengal, and South India overindexed, offsetting the impact of Diwali in North India. The Salman Khan actioner has a solid basis, and once the Diwali celebrations get going, it will see some really big gains in the days to come.

As per early indications, Tiger 3 has surpassed Bharat's first day totals. With the opening numbers, Tiger 3 has become Salman Khan's highest start, surpassing Bharat, which had a nett collection of ₹42.3 crore in 2019. Not only does the film include Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, but it also stars Emraan Hashmi and is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The distinction is that Tiger 3 accomplished these statistics on a comparatively weaker day, whilst Bharat accomplished them on a national holiday.