Tiger 3 box office collection day 1: Maneesh Sharma's spy actioner becomes Salman Khan's biggest opener till date
Published: 55 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, made a lot of money on its first day of release. The spy thriller, directed by Maneesh Sharma, was released on Diwali. Amid much fanfare, Tiger 3 made ₹44.5 crore in collection on its first day in India, according to a report on sacnilk.com.
After Jawan and Pathaan, two of Shah Rukh Khan's films from this year, Tiger 3 records the third-best opening day statistics for a Hindi film. Tiger 3 was released on a Laxmi Pooja Sunday, Jawan on a Janmashtami Thursday, and Pathaan on a non-holiday Wednesday. The Salman Khan movie made about ₹44.5 crore on its first day in all languages, according to the trade portal. On Sunday, the film's overall Hindi occupancy rate was 41.33 percent.
#OneWordReview...#Tiger3: SMASH-HIT.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2023
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
The roar is back… #Tiger3 is the biggest dhamaka you can expect this #Diwali… Excellent second half, solid action pieces, superb cameos and of course, a ferocious #SalmanKhan. #Tiger3Review
Mass release tickets exceeded the 40 crore threshold, despite the film's advance bookings indicating a Rs 35 crore day nett. Gujarat, Mumbai, West Bengal, and South India overindexed, offsetting the impact of Diwali in North India. The Salman Khan actioner has a solid basis, and once the Diwali celebrations get going, it will see some really big gains in the days to come.
‘TIGER 3’ MIDNIGHT SHOWS BEGIN IN MUMBAI… #Mumbai theatres have commenced midnight shows of #Tiger3 from today owning to unprecedented response.#SalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif #EmraanHashmi pic.twitter.com/imLhn49GIL— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2023
As per early indications, Tiger 3 has surpassed Bharat's first day totals. With the opening numbers, Tiger 3 has become Salman Khan's highest start, surpassing Bharat, which had a nett collection of ₹42.3 crore in 2019. Not only does the film include Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, but it also stars Emraan Hashmi and is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The distinction is that Tiger 3 accomplished these statistics on a comparatively weaker day, whilst Bharat accomplished them on a national holiday.
Tiger 3 will present its greatest theatrical collections on Monday and Tuesday. The Salman-Katrina movie has great advancements, but the spot bookings will show whether it has a chance to break the all-time single-day record for the Hindi films or not. Tiger 3 is the third entry in the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe. Shah Rukh makes a cameo as Pathaan, and Hrithik Roshan appears in a cameo role as Kabir.