Hyderabad: YRF and Salman Khan have much to be happy about as Tiger 3 has already surpassed the ₹100 crore threshold at the domestic box office on its second day of release. A Sacnilk report states that the movie made ₹57.52 crore by the end of Monday.

The actioner had made ₹44.5 crore on Sunday and with this, its two-day collection now stands at ₹102 crore. The second-day totals surpass even the second-day collection of Jawan, the biggest hit of the year thus far. The movie made ₹44.5 crore on its first day of release, the most of any Salman Khan film to date.

According to Sacnilk, Tiger 3 had an overall Hindi occupancy of 48.62% in cinemas on its second day. Tiger 3 collected ₹94 crore at the ticket booths on day 1 internationally. Global day two numbers are anticipated.

The weekend-long Diwali celebration fell on the same day that the movie was released. For this reason, the film collection did better on its second day of release than it did on the first. Tiger 3 had an overall occupancy rate of 48.62% in Hindi, 26.43% in Telugu, and 29.91% in Tamil on Monday, according to the same Sacnilk report.

On November 12, Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Katrina Kaif, hit theatres and had the largest opening in the global box office. The sequel to 2017 movie Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, is set in the studio's expansive spy universe, which will have future storylines using characters from both Hrithik Roshan's War and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Salman plays the title spy in Tiger 3, racing against time to preserve his family and nation.