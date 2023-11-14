Tiger 3 box office day 2: Salman Khan starrer mints more than its first day collection, crosses Rs 100 cr threshold in India
Published: 3 hours ago
Hyderabad: YRF and Salman Khan have much to be happy about as Tiger 3 has already surpassed the ₹100 crore threshold at the domestic box office on its second day of release. A Sacnilk report states that the movie made ₹57.52 crore by the end of Monday.
#Tiger3 Day 2 / Mon trends: Biz jumps all across… Expect a MASSIVE TOTAL… Picture abhi baaki hai. pic.twitter.com/L4m1jxUB7V— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2023
The actioner had made ₹44.5 crore on Sunday and with this, its two-day collection now stands at ₹102 crore. The second-day totals surpass even the second-day collection of Jawan, the biggest hit of the year thus far. The movie made ₹44.5 crore on its first day of release, the most of any Salman Khan film to date.
TIGER HITS CENTURY IN 2 DAYS… #Tiger3 hits the ball out of the park on Day 2 [Mon]… The *2-day* total now crosses ₹ 100 cr mark, it’s the third #Hindi film [in 2023] to hit century in 2 days / 48 hours: #Pathaan [Jan], #Jawan [Sept] and now #Tiger3 [Nov].#Tiger3 went on an… pic.twitter.com/pWbQCAEVUy— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 14, 2023
#OneWordReview...#Tiger3: SMASH-HIT.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2023
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
The roar is back… #Tiger3 is the biggest dhamaka you can expect this #Diwali… Excellent second half, solid action pieces, superb cameos and of course, a ferocious #SalmanKhan. #Tiger3Review
2023 marks the comeback of… pic.twitter.com/SfH4NoKUGG
According to Sacnilk, Tiger 3 had an overall Hindi occupancy of 48.62% in cinemas on its second day. Tiger 3 collected ₹94 crore at the ticket booths on day 1 internationally. Global day two numbers are anticipated.
#Tiger3 is the *BIGGEST OPENER EVER* in the international markets… Day 1 [including previews]: $ 5,000,530 [₹ 41.66 cr]…— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2023
⭐️ #NorthAmerica: $ 1,742,312
⭐️ #MiddleEast + #NorthAfrica: $ 1,571,218
⭐️ #UK + #Europe: $ 892,000
⭐️ ROW: $ 795,000#Overseas #Salmania pic.twitter.com/tABm7AUZlk
The weekend-long Diwali celebration fell on the same day that the movie was released. For this reason, the film collection did better on its second day of release than it did on the first. Tiger 3 had an overall occupancy rate of 48.62% in Hindi, 26.43% in Telugu, and 29.91% in Tamil on Monday, according to the same Sacnilk report.
On November 12, Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Katrina Kaif, hit theatres and had the largest opening in the global box office. The sequel to 2017 movie Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, is set in the studio's expansive spy universe, which will have future storylines using characters from both Hrithik Roshan's War and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Salman plays the title spy in Tiger 3, racing against time to preserve his family and nation.
