Tiger 3 BO collection day 5: Salman Khan - Katrina Kaif's film caught in downward spiral
Published: 3 hours ago
Hyderabad: After a strong performance in the first three days, Tiger 3 witnessed a decline on its fifth day, making an estimated Rs 18.5 crore compared to its fourth-day collection of Rs 21 crore. The total collection of the film stands at ₹187.65 crore, bringing its domestic nett total to just under Rs 190 crore. However, the film's gross domestic tally has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark.
In just four days, the Salman Khan actioner saw immense success worldwide, grossing Rs 271.50 crore. The film is poised to surpass the Rs 300 crore gross mark globally within a week of its release. However, despite releasing on the Diwali holiday and benefiting from the Bhai Dooj holiday, the film has witnessed a more significant decline than expected in the domestic circuit. The ongoing cricket World Cup, currently in the knockout stage, may have influenced this trend.
Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Vishal Jethwa, Tiger 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra. It is a sequel to the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai and follows the events of Pathaan. The film belongs to the YRF Spy Universe and showcases Salman's spy character as he races against time to protect his loved ones and country. Released on November 12, Tiger 3 premiered in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Not only did it become the highest Diwali opening, but it also marked Salman's biggest opening ever.
