Hyderabad: After a strong performance in the first three days, Tiger 3 witnessed a decline on its fifth day, making an estimated Rs 18.5 crore compared to its fourth-day collection of Rs 21 crore. The total collection of the film stands at ₹187.65 crore, bringing its domestic nett total to just under Rs 190 crore. However, the film's gross domestic tally has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark.

In just four days, the Salman Khan actioner saw immense success worldwide, grossing Rs 271.50 crore. The film is poised to surpass the Rs 300 crore gross mark globally within a week of its release. However, despite releasing on the Diwali holiday and benefiting from the Bhai Dooj holiday, the film has witnessed a more significant decline than expected in the domestic circuit. The ongoing cricket World Cup, currently in the knockout stage, may have influenced this trend.