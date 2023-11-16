Tiger 3 box office collection day 4: Salman Khan - Katrina Kaif film witnesses steep decline on Bhai Dooj
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Diwali release, Tiger 3, enjoyed a tremendous opening at the box office. Despite a humongous first day business, on day 4, November 15, the film experienced a 25 per cent decrease in its earnings. However, it went on to mint a total of Rs 169 crore in just four days in India. The film is now on track to surpass the coveted Rs 200-crore mark.
#OneWordReview...#Tiger3: SMASH-HIT.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2023
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
The roar is back… #Tiger3 is the biggest dhamaka you can expect this #Diwali… Excellent second half, solid action pieces, superb cameos and of course, a ferocious #SalmanKhan. #Tiger3Review
2023 marks the comeback of… pic.twitter.com/SfH4NoKUGG
Tiger 3 is the fifth installment in YRF's spy franchise and has been highly anticipated throughout the year. It received glowing reviews upon its release. On its opening day in India, the action-thriller earned a remarkable Rs 44.50 crore across all languages. According to trade reports, on Wednesday, that is, on account of Bhai Dooj, the film witnessed a dip of nearly 25 per cent, adding only Rs 22 crore to its overall collection. As of now, Tiger 3 has managed to collect a total of Rs 169.50 crore in India. The film maintained an average occupancy rate of 18.78 per cent on its fourth day.
#Tiger3 territory-wise biz…— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2023
⭐️ #NorthAmerica: $ 2,638,568
⭐️ #MiddleEast + #NorthAfrica: $ 2,105,629
⭐️ #UK + #Europe: $ 1,302,123
⭐️ ROW: $ 1,125,000
⭐️ Total: $ 7,171,320 [₹ 59.63 cr]#Overseas https://t.co/OVxO5TPdVb
SALMAN KHAN SCORES HIS BIGGEST *3-DAY* TOTAL WITH ‘TIGER 3’… #Tiger3 shows EXCELLENT HOLD on Day 3… Mass circuits are clearly calling the shots… Sun 43 cr, Mon 58 cr, Tue 43.50 cr. Total: ₹ 144.50 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version. #Boxoffice— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2023
National chains were down 5.48%… pic.twitter.com/cXsLFQIVTC
Tiger 3 follows the footsteps of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. In this film, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as Avinash and Zoya, respectively. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 is the third installment in the Tiger franchise and an integral part of the YRF Spy Universe. Interestingly, it also features cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene with Hrithik Roshan.
The soundtrack of Tiger 3 is composed by Pritam, while the background score is crafted by Tanuj Tiku. According to reports, the estimated budget for Tiger 3 was a whopping Rs 300 crore, making it the most expensive project by Yash Raj Films.
