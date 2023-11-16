Hyderabad: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Diwali release, Tiger 3, enjoyed a tremendous opening at the box office. Despite a humongous first day business, on day 4, November 15, the film experienced a 25 per cent decrease in its earnings. However, it went on to mint a total of Rs 169 crore in just four days in India. The film is now on track to surpass the coveted Rs 200-crore mark.

Tiger 3 is the fifth installment in YRF's spy franchise and has been highly anticipated throughout the year. It received glowing reviews upon its release. On its opening day in India, the action-thriller earned a remarkable Rs 44.50 crore across all languages. According to trade reports, on Wednesday, that is, on account of Bhai Dooj, the film witnessed a dip of nearly 25 per cent, adding only Rs 22 crore to its overall collection. As of now, Tiger 3 has managed to collect a total of Rs 169.50 crore in India. The film maintained an average occupancy rate of 18.78 per cent on its fourth day.

Tiger 3 follows the footsteps of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. In this film, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as Avinash and Zoya, respectively. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 is the third installment in the Tiger franchise and an integral part of the YRF Spy Universe. Interestingly, it also features cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene with Hrithik Roshan.