Hyderabad: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has joined the cast of Nikkhil Advani's upcoming directorial Vedaa. A high-octane action-drama, Vedaa recently commenced its shoot in Rajasthan. Tamannaah will be seen in a crucial role, outlining an important arc of the movie.

Starring Sharvari Wagh in the title role, the movie will feature high-octane sequences and gripping action. Bollywood star John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee are also part of the project. Eyeing a theatrical window in 2024, the movie is said to feature never-before seen sequences.

Announcing the collaboration, Tamannaah took to her official Instagram account and said: "Thrilled and grateful to embark on this exciting new journey with the #Vedaa family for a very special role! Can’t wait to work alongside this amazing cast and crew. 💫💫💫"

Excited about the collaboration, Tamannaah had earlier said: "I've always admired the way Nikkhil tells his stories. He has a knack and this ability of his is extremely endearing. John and I also get to work together for the first time ever. It definitely will be exciting to see what my character will bring in!"

Advani, known for directing Kal Ho Naa Ho, Salaam-e-Ishq, D-Day and Batla House said Bhatia has made a mark with many "sensational performances". Vedaa is directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arora. The film is backed by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment.

Bhatia was most recently seen in Netflix's anthology movie Lust Stories 2 in which she co-starred with Vijay Verma in Sujoy Ghosh's segment. She will next feature in Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer and Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar. (With agency inputs)

