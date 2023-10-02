Hyderabad: Producer Boney Kapoor made important comments about his wife and the late superstar Sridevi. He recently spoke about Sridevi's death in an interview. He said that she used to follow a strict diet to look slim. Doctors advised her not to eat without salt but to no avail. Sridevi was on a strict diet to look good on screen. "I came to know only after marriage that she followed a strict diet and had food without salt. There were times when she fell because of it. She had low blood pressure problems and the doctors told her to be careful. But, she didn't take it seriously.

"Sridevi's death was not natural. Died by accident. After her death, the Dubai police interrogated me for 24 hours. Lie detector tests were also conducted. They said that they were investigating me in every way because of the pressure from the Indian media. They finally concluded that there was no conspiracy in Sridevi's death," Boney Kapoor said.

"Actor Nagarjuna met me after Sridevi's death. He said that Sridevi once fell on the sets due to a crash diet and at that time she also broke her tooth," Boney said. Sridevi, who had gone to Dubai for a relative's wedding in 2018, passed away on February 24.