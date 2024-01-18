SONU SOOD DEEPFAKE VIDEO ACTOR REQUESTS FANS TO BE VIGILANT

Hyderabad: After Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Kajol and Rashmika Mandanna, a deepfake video of Sonu Sood has come to the fore. The actor took to his X account on Thursday and posted the deep fake video to clarify that the person depicted in it is not him. Sonu, better known for his roles in films such as Dabangg, Happy New Year, Aagadu, and others, recently received a deepfake video of himself from one of his social media followers.

In the deep fake video call, the impostor chatted with a family in need of medical treatment funding, telling them that they will receive financial support. Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, "My film FATEH was inspired by true-life instances involving Deep fraudulent and fraudulent lending apps. This is the latest incident in which someone attempted to steal money from an unsuspecting family by conversing with them over video call while pretending to be Sonu Sood. Many innocent people fall into this trap. I ask that you all remain vigilant if you receive such calls. #fateh."

Interestingly, such circumstances prompted the actor to come up with his new thriller, Fateh. He authored the narrative after conducting over a year of research and interviews with victims, cybercrime investigators, and ethical hackers. In the film, he plays an investigation agent tasked with protecting the country from cybercrime.