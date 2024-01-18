Sonu Sood deepfake video: Actor requests fans to be vigilant
Hyderabad: After Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Kajol and Rashmika Mandanna, a deepfake video of Sonu Sood has come to the fore. The actor took to his X account on Thursday and posted the deep fake video to clarify that the person depicted in it is not him. Sonu, better known for his roles in films such as Dabangg, Happy New Year, Aagadu, and others, recently received a deepfake video of himself from one of his social media followers.
My film FATEH is inspired by real life incidents involving Deep Fake and fake loan apps.— sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 18, 2024
This is the latest incident where someone tried to extract money from an unsuspecting family, by chatting with them through video call pretending to be Sonu sood.
In the deep fake video call, the impostor chatted with a family in need of medical treatment funding, telling them that they will receive financial support. Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, "My film FATEH was inspired by true-life instances involving Deep fraudulent and fraudulent lending apps. This is the latest incident in which someone attempted to steal money from an unsuspecting family by conversing with them over video call while pretending to be Sonu Sood. Many innocent people fall into this trap. I ask that you all remain vigilant if you receive such calls. #fateh."
Interestingly, such circumstances prompted the actor to come up with his new thriller, Fateh. He authored the narrative after conducting over a year of research and interviews with victims, cybercrime investigators, and ethical hackers. In the film, he plays an investigation agent tasked with protecting the country from cybercrime.
Prior to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concerns about deep fakes and other drawbacks of artificial intelligence at the newly constructed Bharat Mandapam on Pragati Maidan. While speaking at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit (GPAI) 2023, held in the national capital, PM Modi stated that the deep fake challenge is for the entire world because it can be used to create 'deepfakes' to purposefully spread false information or with malicious intent.