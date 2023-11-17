Hyderabad: Following actor Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif's viral deepfake videos, another clip featuring Bollywood actor Kajol has come to light. In the video, a woman, whose body has been photoshopped to have Kajol's face, can be seen changing clothes on camera. It turns out that the actual person in the video is a British social media influencer named Rosie Breen. These facts were verified by a fact-checking platform.

The said video was originally shared by influencer Rosie Breen on TikTok on June 5, 2023, as part of the popular 'Get Ready With Me' (GRWM) trend. However, the video has now been digitally altered, replacing Rosie's face with Kajol's, creating the misconception that the renowned Bollywood actor is changing her outfit on camera and causing it to go viral on social media.

A deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna recently shocked celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Keerthy Suresh, Mrunal Thakur, Ishaan Khatter, and Naga Chaitanya, who are now demanding legal action. Even Rashmika's rumored boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda, expressed his concern over the video and stated that such incidents should not happen to anyone. This deepfake video featured a woman wearing a revealing dress entering an elevator, with her face morphed by Rashmika's.

Another instance of a morphed picture came to light last week, involving actor Katrina Kaif from the film Tiger 3. The actual photo was from the movie, which also stars Salman Khan, showing a scene where Katrina is involved in a fight with Hollywood actor Michelle Lee, both wearing white towels. However, the manipulated image depicted Katrina in a revealing white bikini set.

In the meantime, the Delhi Police interrogated a 19-year-old youth from Bihar in relation to the deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna, as reported by a news agency. The police suspected that the youth initially uploaded the video on his social media handle and subsequently shared it extensively on other platforms.