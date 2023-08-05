SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU REFUTES REPORTS OF BORROWING RS 25 CR FOR MYOSITIS TREATMENT CAN EASILY TAKE CARE OF MYSELF

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for setting the records straight whenever speculative reports about her personal and professional life do rounds of webloids. On Friday, a report alleged that Samantha borrowed a whopping Rs 25 crore for the treatment of myositis. The actor, however, debunked such claims saying that she has made enough in over a decade-long career in the industry and can efficiently take care of herself.

Samantha took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to shoot down the report of borrowing money for myositis treatment. Debunking the report, which was seemingly speculative in nature, Samantha wrote: "25 crores to treat myositis!? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that."

In the sharply penned note, the actor also underlined that she has worked enough and need not to ask for assistance to take care of her expenses. "I don't think I was paid in marbles for the all the work I've done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself," wrote the 36-year-old actor.

Samantha concluded the post with a request to be sensitive and sensible while sharing information about an autoimmune condition like myosotis in which a patient's muscles get attacked by its own immune system. "Myosotis is a condition thousands suffer from. Let’s please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment," wrote Samantha.

Meanwhile, the actor recently returned to India after having an exotic holiday in Bali. As reported earlier, Samantha is on a career break to prioritise her health. On the work front, the actor has Kushi co-starring Vijay Deverakonda ready to release while she has wrapped up shooting for Citadel Indian adaption helmed by director duo Raj and DK. The spy actioner will feature Samantha alongside Varun Dhawan in the lead.

