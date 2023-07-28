Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is on a break from acting to focus on her physical and mental health, is currently making the most of her leisure time by traveling to beautiful places, getting new haircut, and taking part in meditation sessions. The actor has been documenting wonderful moments from her ongoing vacation on social media. On Friday, Samantha dropped a couple of videos on Instagram from her Bali vacay.

In one of the videos shared, Samantha wrote in the caption, "Heaven is a place on Earth. The most beautiful sunrise." She tagged her friend Anusha Swamy, who accompanied her to Bali. The video shows the 36-year-old actor having the time of her life as she unwinds in the picturesque view while enjoying a beverage with her friend. In another video that she dropped a few hours later, Samantha can be seen dancing with her friend. She captioned the post, "Girls trip 100/100." With every new post that Samantha shared, it is getting more and more evident how much she values a girls' trip.

Earlier, the actor posted a picture from Bali trip which included a foray into the Monkey Forest in Ubud. Samantha and Anusha managed to take a selfie with a monkey during the trip. Sharing the selfie with the monkey, the Ye Maaya Chesave actor wrote in the caption, "Spot the monkey @anushaswamy."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Samantha will next be seen in Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film is anticipated to be an inter-faith love story. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Khushi is slated for release on September 1 of this year.

